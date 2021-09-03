Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.92

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 56328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

