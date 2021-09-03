Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $644.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

