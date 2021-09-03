Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.38. 1,944,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,329. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

