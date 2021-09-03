Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.50. 74,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

