Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.14. 980,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,216. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

