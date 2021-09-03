Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €98.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.00 ($116.47).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €88.20 ($103.76). 1,424,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.29.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.