The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 169,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,569. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,522.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

