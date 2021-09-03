$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $117.64 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $511.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 81,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

