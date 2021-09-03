Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $191,604,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

