Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,504,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

