Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 3,350 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.32. 15,438,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,258,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

