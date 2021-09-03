Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 259,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,097,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 176,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

