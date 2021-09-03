Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 469,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.