Jobchain (JOB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,353.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $7,353.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.84 or 0.00784271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046629 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,542,898,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

