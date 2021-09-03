Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,426,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

