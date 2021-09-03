Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $36.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 14.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

