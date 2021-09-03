Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 170,476 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

