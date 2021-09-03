Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$46.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

