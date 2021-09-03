Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.64. 13,150,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,883. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.