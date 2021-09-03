Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 803 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,171,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

