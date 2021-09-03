Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ET. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

