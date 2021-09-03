Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Dividend History for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.