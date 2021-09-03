Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

