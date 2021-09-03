Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NQP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

