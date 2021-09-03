PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 863,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,664. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

