MEMBERS Trust Co Makes New $250,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.20. The company had a trading volume of 448,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.85. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

