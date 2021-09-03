Connable Office Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Express by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. 4,111,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,374. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

