Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TLPFY. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Teleperformance stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.44. 7,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $227.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

