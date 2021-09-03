Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 610,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

