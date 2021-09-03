Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.46 million and $2.40 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00035462 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00023679 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,534,306 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.