4NEW (KWATT) Trading 59.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $62,531.25 and approximately $719.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.