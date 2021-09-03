First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $195.30. 1,061,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.