Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

