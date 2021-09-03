Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.69. 1,003,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

