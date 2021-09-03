Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 772,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,444. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

