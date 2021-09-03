John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:PDT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 59,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,080. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

