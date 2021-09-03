Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Decreased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.19. 2,920,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,235. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

