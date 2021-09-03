Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

