BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,373. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.