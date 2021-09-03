BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 42,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,183. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

