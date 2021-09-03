Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

