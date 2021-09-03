Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.58 Million

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report sales of $725.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.06 million and the lowest is $725.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,106. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.