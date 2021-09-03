Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $266.51. 60,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,777. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

