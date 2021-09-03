Lossless (LSS) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $877,147.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,600,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

