Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.02. 11,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.32 and its 200-day moving average is $580.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

