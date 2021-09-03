Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $81.65. 2,493,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

