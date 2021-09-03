Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.53. The company had a trading volume of 671,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

