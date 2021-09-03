Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. 224,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,023. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $332.60. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.83.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

