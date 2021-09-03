PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE:PD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 215,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

