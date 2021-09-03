Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $902.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

