Contrasting Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Corteva 8.19% 5.49% 3.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leo Holdings III and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 3 5 10 0 2.39

Corteva has a consensus price target of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $14.22 billion 2.32 $681.00 million $1.50 29.95

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Summary

Corteva beats Leo Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

